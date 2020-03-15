MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach has declared a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mayor Brenda Bethune told News13 the city made the declaration Saturday.
Mayor Bethune also said Myrtle Beach plans to close city facilities open to the public, including recreation centers and the library.
She encouraged those who are healthy and not at a high risk for the COVID-19 virus to help take care of children who may be out of school and those who are at a higher risk.
Latest Headlines
- Governor shuts down schools, limits gatherings; DHEC investigates 3 COVID-19 cases in Horry County
- 7 vehicle wreck blocks traffic in Longs
- Myrtle Beach to close public facilities; city under state of emergency
- One hurt in Horry County after motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck
- Ohio looking at closing restaurants, bars due to coronavirus