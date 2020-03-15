Breaking News Alert
Patient in isolation at Grand Strand Medical after testing positive for COVID-19: Hospital officials

Myrtle Beach to close public facilities; city under state of emergency

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Myrtle Beach City Leaders postpone discussion on off-shore drilling (Image 1)_55238

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach has declared a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayor Brenda Bethune told News13 the city made the declaration Saturday.

Mayor Bethune also said Myrtle Beach plans to close city facilities open to the public, including recreation centers and the library.

She encouraged those who are healthy and not at a high risk for the COVID-19 virus to help take care of children who may be out of school and those who are at a higher risk.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories