NASCAR postpones next two races in Atlanta and Miami; IndyCar cancels next four races

ATLANTA (AP/WBTW) – NASCAR and IndyCar have postponed their weekend schedules at Atlanta Motor Speedway and St. Petersburg, Florida, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASCAR also postponed next week’s race near Miami and IndyCar suspended the season through the end of April. The decision came less than 24 hours after both series said they would run this weekend without fans. The plan had been to restrict access to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel.
There are no major sports scheduled anywhere in North America.
NASCAR released the following statement Friday:
NASCAR joins several other sports organizations in suspending or cancelling events:
- Masters, ANWA, Drive Chip & Putt events: postponed. Read more here.
- Monday After the Masters: Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament and concert have been postponed until April 2021.
- Boston Marathon: Won’t be run April 20 as planned and likely will be rescheduled for September.
- NBA season: season suspended until further notice.
- Major League Baseball: Suspends operations for at least the next four weeks, including the rest of spring training and the start of the regular
- PGA Tour: Canceled THE PLAYERS golf championship and all PGA Tour events across all of their tours through April 5.
- National Hockey League: season suspended