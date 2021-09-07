National Guard arrives at Tidelands Health amid COVID-19 surge

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina National Guard arrived at Tidelands Health Tuesday to assist with increased demand.

The National Guard said Tidelands Health is one of many healthcare systems in the state calling for help amid the surge in coronavirus cases. A total of eight guard members have been assigned to help at Tidelands Health care systems over the next two weeks.

Four members were sent to help at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital the other four are working at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. News13 saw one of the members, James Woodman, treating ER patients back-to-back on Tuesday.

As the need for treating patients increase, the National Guard said being at Tidelands is like helping family.

“Our soldiers and airmen, our men and women are members of these communities that we support,” said Jessica Donnelly, the public affairs officer for the SC National Guard.

“So whenever we get activated like this we’re helping our neighbors. So it makes a difference because these are our family members, it’ our citizens, it’s our community,” Donnelly said.

As of Tuesday, Tidelands Health hospital occupancy is at 106%. With 54 COVID-19 patients being treated there, officials said having the National Guard’s help is a critical boost in its fight against the virus.