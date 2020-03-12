National Hockey League suspending its season, hopes to resume at play at later date

NEW YORK (AP) – The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is “pausing” its season.
The move comes a day after the NBA suspended play following a player’s positive COVID-19 test. The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for the virus.
The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season and sparking uncertainty about how many more if any could be go on before the playoffs.
A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.
