NC adds another 1,412 to COVID-19 case count Sunday

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has updated its COVID-19 case count for the state.

As of Sunday, there have been 52,801 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

The NCDHHS reports on its online system that there were 1,412 confirmed cases reported Sunday.

The state also says there has been a total of 1,220 deaths as of Sunday.

Robeson County has seen 1,160 residents test positive for the virus since March 21, according to the health department’s latest update released Friday. 34 of those cases resulted in death, the update said.

NCDHHS reports the following statistics for other nearby counties:

Brunswick County: 345 cases, 3 deaths

Columbus County: 461 cases, 35 deaths

Scotland County: 123 cases, 0 deaths

