NC adds just over 1400 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department says 1,427 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 42,676, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDHHS also reports a total of 1,104 deaths in the pandemic.
Robeson County has seen a total of 1,056 cases, according county’s latest update which was released Friday.
NCDHHS reports the following stats for other nearby counties:
- Brunswick County: 206 cases, 3 deaths
- Columbus County: 415 cases, 29 deaths
- Scotland County: 107 cases, 0 deaths
