NC adds just over 1400 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department says 1,427 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 42,676, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS also reports a total of 1,104 deaths in the pandemic.

Robeson County has seen a total of 1,056 cases, according county’s latest update which was released Friday.

NCDHHS reports the following stats for other nearby counties:

Brunswick County: 206 cases, 3 deaths

Columbus County: 415 cases, 29 deaths

Scotland County: 107 cases, 0 deaths

