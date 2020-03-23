NC Gov. Cooper extends school closings, expands business closures, restricts gathering sizes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is ordering tighter assembly and business restrictions to attempt to dull the intensity of new coronavirus and directing that public schools remain shuttered longer.

Cooper said on Monday his new executive order would make it a misdemeanor for assemblies of more than 50 people, compared to the current prohibition of over 100. 

Public schools statewide also will stay closed through May 15.

And all hair salons and barber shops, gyms, movie theaters must close by late Wednesday afternoon.

State health officials have counted nearly 300 positive COVID-19 cases. 

