NC reports first deaths related to COVID-19

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina is reporting the state’s first deaths related to COVID-19.

Governor Roy Cooper’s office released the following statement Wednesday:

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first COVID-19 associated deaths.

A person from Cabarrus County died on March 24 from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their late seventies and had several underlying medical conditions. A second person in their sixties, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina also died from COVID-19 complications. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones. This is a stark warning that for some people COVID-19 is a serious illness. All of us must do our part to stop the spread by staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommends that people at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 stay at home to the extent possible to decrease the chance of infection. On March 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated who is at high risk for severe illness. People at high risk include anyone who:

Is 65 years of age or older

Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility

Has a high-risk condition that includes:

chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma

heart disease with complications

compromised immune system

severe obesity – body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher

other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease

In addition, pregnant women should be monitored closely since they are known to be at risk for severe viral illness. However, data so far on COVID-19 has not shown increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness in pregnant women. While children are generally at lower risk for severe infection, some studies indicate a higher risk among infants.

Governor Cooper has taken several actions to protect the health of North Carolinians, including ordering all K-12 public schools in North Carolina to close through May 15th , banning gatherings of more than 50 people, limiting bars and restaurants to only take-out or delivery service, restricting visitors to long-term care facilities, and promoting social distancing by closing businesses like movie theaters, gyms, nail salons, and several others.

For more information and additional guidance, please visit the NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

