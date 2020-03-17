NC to close restaurants, bars for dine-in eating; takeout and delivery allowed to continue

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina governor Roy Cooper says restaurants and bars will be closed for dine-in eating, but takeout and delivery will be allowed to continue.

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, according to the governor’s office. “At that briefing, Governor Cooper will announce a new executive order in response to COVID-19 that closes restaurants and bars for dine-in customers but allows them to continue takeout and delivery orders.”

Gov. Cooper’s executive order will also include “an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19.”

“The order is expected to be effective” by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information, visit the NC Dept. of Public Safety’s website here.

