NC universities, including UNCP, to transition to ‘system of alternative course delivery’ amid coronavirus concerns

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP)– All 17 UNC System schools “will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical, no later than March 20,” the university system announced Wednesday.
Alternative course delivery will begin on March 23 and last indefinitely, the school system said.
Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty.
University leadership will determine which classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance.
Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be canceled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
The following schools are part of the UNC System:
- Appalachian State University
- East Carolina University
- Elizabeth City State University
- Fayetteville State University
- North Carolina A&T University
- North Carolina Central University
- North Carolina State University
- North Carolina School of Science and Math
- University of North Carolina at Asheville
- University of North Carolina at Charlotte
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- University of North Carolina at Pembroke
- University of North Carolina School of the Arts
- University of North Carolina at Wilmington
- Western Carolina University
- Winston-Salem State University
In South Carolina, Coastal Carolina University and the University of South Carolina have extended spring break by canceling classes due to the coronavirus.
