Nearly 1 in 10 eligible South Carolina children have received a COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Nearly 10% of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

About 9.8% of eligible South Carolina children have received at least one dose, and 5% have completed vaccination, according to DHEC. Among all eligible residents, 59.2% have received at least one vaccine dose, and 51.1% have completed vaccination.

The updated numbers come about a day before MUSC announced that it had detected the state’s first cases of the omicron variant. After months of declines, COVID-19 diagnoses appear to be steadily rising again this winter, with hospitalization numbers increasing, as well.

On Wednesday, DHEC announced 512 new, confirmed cases, 308 probable cases, six confirmed COVID-19 deaths and six probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 12,940 tests reported to the state, 6.1% were positive for the virus.

Among the new deaths were the confirmed COVID-19 death of one person in Dillon County, one person in Horry County and one person in Marlboro County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 745,320 confirmed cases, 188,434 probable cases, 12,472 confirmed deaths and 1,959 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed, 12 probable

Dillon – One confirmed, one probable

Florence – 13 confirmed, six probable

Horry – 31 confirmed, 22 probable

Marion – One confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Three probable