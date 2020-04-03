Nearly 100 planes parked on Pittsburgh International Airport runways, taxiways

PITTSBURGH (WBTW) — Nearly 100 planes are parked on a runway at Pittsburgh International Airport as grounded aircraft look for a place to park.

Pittsburgh International Airport operation staff have determined the airport can hold up to 140 planes, the airport said. As of March 30, there were nearly 100, mostly American Airlines, parked on runways and taxiways.

American Airlines announced March 27 that they would be reducing their capacity in April by 60% and in May by 80%, due to decreased demand and increased government travel restrictions.

Pittsburgh International Airport said the planes consist of smaller regional jets to larger Airbus planes. The airport said they worked with officials and the FAA to determine which runway to close.

