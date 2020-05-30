Nearly 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NC; highest 24-hour increase

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The highest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina was reported Saturday.

Officials say 1,185 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period.

According to the NCDHHS, a total of 27,673 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths increased by 18, bringing the total to 877 on Saturday.

The number of people currently hospitalized is down from 680 to 638.

Officials say 404,157 tests have been completed.