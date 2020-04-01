Nearly 2 weeks later, Florence woman says she’s still waiting for COVID-19 test results

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence woman says she was tested for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago and still hasn’t heard the results.

“It’s very frustrating,” Tabbetha Hux said. “Waiting. Because I have family and I would like to know if I did have it. What other precautions I need to be taking for my family.”

Hux said she was tested after developing a cough following a trip to New York. She told News13 she went to the drive-through testing site set up by MUSC on Irby Street in Florence March 19.

“I’ve tried calling several times last week,” she said. “Pretty much being told every time they would call me and still no word.”

Hux now feels better. But she still wants answers.

News13 asked MUSC what may have caused the hold up.

The hospital system said in a statement that nationwide shortages in certain chemicals, “some results may take longer than seven days.”

The state health department has also addressed shortages it faced, saying Tuesday that it now has the necessary components and can turnaround tests in a 24-48 hour period after getting specimens.

