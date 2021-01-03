Nearly 4,000 new cases in SC, according to DHEC on Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 3,952 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 28 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 296,093, probable cases to 25,576, confirmed deaths to 5,042, and 427 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 58
Dillon – 43
Florence – 177
Georgetown – 19
Horry – 150
Marion – 26
Marlboro – 12
Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 29.6%

For more information, please click here.

