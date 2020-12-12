New coronavirus cases push over 3,000 in SC on Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 3,047 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 12 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 231,363, probable cases to 17,435, confirmed deaths to 4,344, and 341 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 40

Dillon – 48

Florence – 115

Georgetown – 26

Horry – 147

Marion – 27

Marlboro – 20

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.