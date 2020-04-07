New coronavirus cases reported in Scotland, Robeson and Columbus counties

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

(WBTW) – New coronavirus cases have been reported in Scotland, Robeson and Columbus counties in North Carolina.

The latest numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services came Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.

This data says Scotland County has one (1) additional case for a total of three (3) cases, up from the previous number of two (2) cases.

Robeson County has one (1) additional case, bringing the total to six (6) cases, which is up from the previous number of five (5) cases.

No deaths have been reported in either Scotland or Robeson counties.

Columbus County is reporting one (1) additional case, for a total of 13 cases, as well as its first death.

Brunswick County reports 26 cases, including 1 death.

There are 3,221 “laboratory-confirmed cases” in 90 of the state’s 100 counties and 46 deaths in the state, according to NCDHHS’s latest numbers. There are currently 354 people hospitalized in the state and 41,082 tests have been completed.

For more information visit, the NCDHHS’s website here.

