COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina dipped below 100 on Sunday, according to the state’s health agency.

The decrease in case counts comes as the Department of Health and Environmental Control begins to shift from tracking cases to tracking virus-related hospitalizations and deaths. The agency has cited both dwindling case counts — along with an increase in the availability of accurate, at-home rapid testing — for the move.

Sunday’s data, which was released on Tuesday, includes 91 new, confirmed cases, 35 probable cases, 31 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and four probable COVID-19 deaths. Of 4,259 new tests reported to the state, 2.4% were positive for the virus.

Those newly reported deaths include one confirmed COVID-19 death in Darlington County, three confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Horry County and one confirmed COVID-19 death in Marlboro County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.15 million confirmed cases, 317,899 probable cases, 14,662 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,559 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – No new cases

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – Two confirmed cases

Horry – Three confirmed, one probable

Marion – Two confirmed cases

Marlboro – No new cases