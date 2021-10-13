New, daily COVID-19 cases dip to 546 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina’s number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases dipped to 546 on Monday, according to information announced Wednesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The number of confirmed, daily cases dropped below 1,000 last week for the first time since July.

DHEC also announced an additional 347 probable cases, 38 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths and two probable COVID-19 deaths. Out of 12,893 new tests reported to the state, 7.6% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths were one confirmed and one probable COVID-19-caused death in Florence County, and five confirmed deaths in Horry County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 706,969 confirmed cases, 174,015 probable cases, 11,336 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths and 1,757 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 16 confirmed, two probable

Dillon – Two confirmed

Florence – 15 confirmed, 18 probable

Horry – 43 confirmed, 27 probable

Marion – Two confirmed, six probable

Marlboro – Three confirmed, six probable