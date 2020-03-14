New Directions to reschedule Saturday’s ‘Compassion through Fashion’ amid virus concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Board of Directors at New Directions of Horry County says it plans to reschedule the annual Compassion through Fashion fundraiser.

The event was scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.

New Directions said online it decided to not proceed ‘out of an abdundance of caution’ after monitoring the ongoing coronavirus situation.

The group said it plans to make an announcement in the coming days as to how it will move forward.

