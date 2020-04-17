New projection shows South Carolina past COVID-19 peak for daily deaths, resource use

(WBTW) — A new projection from the University of Washington shows that South Carolina is past the peaks for daily deaths and hospital resource use, according to projections released Friday.

The projections, from the IHME, show that the peak in daily deaths for South Carolina happened on April 9 with 16 deaths in one day.

The projections also show the peak in hospital resource use happened on April 15.

Data now projects 217 total deaths through August 4. Earlier projections predicted over 1,000 deaths.

These numbers are only projections, which can change as new data comes in.

