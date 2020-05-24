NEW YORK (CNN) — The New York Times is showing the magnitude of the coronavirus death toll one name at a time.
The paper published the names of 1,000 victims in its Sunday edition.
The front page headline reads: “US Deaths Near 100,000, an Incalculable Loss.”
Editors say they felt that fatigue and numbness are setting in as the nation approaches the horrific milestone, so they gathered information about 1,000 victims from across the country.
The 1,000 listed on the paper represent only about 1% of the total number of coronavirus victims in the United States.
The paper’s sub-headline reads, “They were not simply names on a list. They were us.”
Latest Headlines
- ‘We can’t afford to have this happen:’ Mayor Bethune says overnight shooting was gang-related
- South Carolina COVID-19 case count surpasses 10,000 as DHEC reports 10 more deaths
- DJ Williams signs to play professional basketball in Italy
- New York Times publishes names of American lives lost to coronavirus
- North Carolina sees nearly 500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday