ASK HERE

WATCH: News13’s Aaron Rhody talks latest coronavirus case numbers in SC, US deaths, other updates

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

IF YOU’RE ON A MOBILE DEVICE AND CAN’T VIEW THE VIDEO, CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories