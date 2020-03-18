Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Top Stories
Carolina Pines Medical Center to implement visitor restrictions, screening guidelines
Ohio 2-year-old tests positive for COVID-19
WATCH: News13’s Aaron Rhody talks latest coronavirus case numbers in SC, US deaths, other updates
Sheriff’s office expands search for missing Pawleys Island man; calls in SLED, SCDNR, other agencies
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Sheriff’s office expands search for missing Pawleys Island man; calls in SLED, SCDNR, other agencies
Top Stories
Man shot, killed while being treated inside ambulance in NC; supsect in custody
Top Stories
Weekend shooting leaves one dead in Dillon County
Myrtle Beach police investigate after finding man who said he was stabbed
Little River man accused of punching woman in face, strangling her
Myrtle Beach man accused of lewd act against 11-year-old girl
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports
Video
Top Stories
SEC shuts down spring sports due to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
ACC cancels athletic activities through end of school year
IOC ‘fully committed’ to Olympics success, despite postponed trials
Video
NASCAR postpones all races through May 3, including Food City 500
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
Contests
Contest Winners
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Have your coronavirus questions answered by Tidelands Health in News13's video chat
ASK HERE
WATCH: News13’s Aaron Rhody talks latest coronavirus case numbers in SC, US deaths, other updates
Coronavirus
Posted:
Mar 18, 2020 / 11:02 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 18, 2020 / 11:17 AM EDT
IF YOU’RE ON A MOBILE DEVICE AND CAN’T VIEW THE VIDEO,
CLICK HERE TO WATCH
.
Trending stories
Man shot, killed while being treated inside ambulance in NC; supsect in custody
Watch Live
‘It has to be for everybody’: Lumberton restaurant owner praises end of dine-in service during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Here’s a list of disinfectants approved to kill coronavirus
Gov. McMaster orders restaurants, bars to close dine-in service; 47 total virus cases in SC
Video
WATCH: News13’s Aaron Rhody talks latest coronavirus case numbers in SC, US deaths, other updates
LIST: Changes to schools, government, health care facilities, sports due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Police department asking for all criminal activities to be halted amid coronavirus pandemic
Horry County police announce social distancing changes
A coronavirus patient refused to quarantine, so deputies are surrounding his house