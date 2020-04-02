Nonessential businesses close for at least two weeks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday all nonessential businesses in South Carolina were ordered to temporarily close.

Mirage Hair Studios off North Kings Highway has been in business for 15 years and counting.

On Wednesday stylists met with clients for last services until at least April 15th.

“We’re trying to schedule everybody hoping that it’s only for two weeks, but knowing it could potentially be longer at the same time,” said owner, Kelli Philo.

The salon was already taking measures to keep styling stations clean, sanitizing chairs before and after each client.

But close contact with clients could potentially spread the coronavirus.

Philo is now working to make sure her staff is getting paid while the salon is closed.

“We will be filing probably for the [Paycheck Protection Program] as early as tomorrow, so counting on that to come through for us,” said Philo.

Fleet Feet Myrtle Beach, located less than a mile down the road, is considered an essential business.

“We do a lot of work with doctors and nurses at the hospital,” said owner, Paul Rogers.

The athletic store works to serve those on the front lines by providing supportive shoes.

Rogers says his store has taken a hit in sales due to COVID-19, but will continue to work for those who need their services.

“This month through the middle of May is that we’re offering an extra discount to all those healthcare professionals just as a thank you,” said Rogers.

Business for Philo is closed for now, but she hopes to reopen stronger than ever.

“We’ll miss you. We love you and thank you for sticking with us. Stay healthy,” said Philo.

If you’re a nonessential business owner and need to apply for the PPP, follow this link to the application.