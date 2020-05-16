North Carolina COVID-19 case count now 17,982; death toll reaches 652

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has released its daily update on novel coronavirus cases there.

As of Saturday morning, there have been 17,982 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Tar Heel State, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS also reports 652 total deaths in people with the virus as of Saturday.

Source: NCDHHS

Those numbers are an increase over the 17,129 confirmed cases and 641 deaths reported Friday.

There have so far been 238,586 tests completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs, the state agency reported.

There are currently 481 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

In Robeson County’s latest update Friday, the health department said there have been 531 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in county residents since March 21, with 12 resulting in deaths.

NCDHHS reports the following stats for other nearby counties:

Brunswick County: 55 cases, 2 deaths

Columbus County: 228 cases, 18 deaths

Cumberland County: 463 cases, 12 deaths

Scotland County: 50 cases, 0 deaths

As of May 11, 9,115 patients in the state were presumed to be recovered.

For more Tracking Coronavirus coverage, click here.

Latest Headlines