North Carolina COVID-19 case count now 4,520; state reports 81 total deaths

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has released its daily update on novel coronavirus cases in the state.

There have been 4,520 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina as of Sunday morning, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There have also been 81 deaths reported in people who had confirmed cases of the virus, according to NCDHHS.

So far, 62,139 tests have been completed in North Carolina, including tests done in the state’s public lab along with reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

Source: NCDHHS

There are 331 currently hospitalized with the virus, NCDHHS reports.

Saturday’s case count for North Carolina was 4,312. The state reported 80 deaths Saturday.

Scotland County has reported nine cases and no deaths. Robeson County has reported eight cases and no deaths.

Meanwhile, Columbus County has reported 31 cases and one death. Brunswick County has reported 33 cases and one death.

More details on COVID-19 cases in North Carolina can be found here.

For more Tracking Coronavirus coverage, click here.