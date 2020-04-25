North Carolina COVID-19 case count now 8,623

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina has released its daily case count for COVID-19 in the state.

There have been 8,623 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in North Carolina as of Saturday, the NC Department of Health and Human Services reports.

NCDHHS also reports 289 total deaths in people with confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday.

More than 105,000 tests for the virus have been completed in the state up until this point, according to the state health department.

There were 456 people hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday morning, NCDHHS reports.

Robeson County has so far reported 95 cases among residents there. Three of those cases resulted in deaths, the county health department says.

Scotland County, meanwhile, has reported 21 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths associated with it, NCDHHS data shows.

