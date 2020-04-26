North Carolina COVID-19 case count now 8,830; death toll hits 299

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday morning, there have been 8,830 cases of the novel coronavirus in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Deaths Completed Tests Currently Hospitalized Number of Counties 8,830 299 107,894 451 94 Source: NCDHHS

NCDHHS also reports a total death toll of 299 as of Sunday.

Sunday’s numbers are up from Saturday’s 8,542 total cases* in the Tar Heel State.

The North Carolina state health department also reported Sunday that there have been 107,894 COVID-19 tests completed in the state. 451 people are currently hospitalized with the illness.

A county-by-county map shows the following statistics for cases in our area:

Scotland County: 22 cases, 0 deaths

22 cases, 0 deaths Robeson County: 97 cases, 3 deaths

97 cases, 3 deaths Columbus County: 90 cases, 6 deaths

90 cases, 6 deaths Brunswick County: 39 cases, 2 deaths

NCDHHS said the following about a revised case count for Saturday:

The COVID-19 test results provided electronically on April 25 to the NC Department of Health and Human Services by Vidant Health incorrectly reported test results as all being positive. Vidant Health is working to correct the transmission problem. These numbers were reflected in the total case count published on the COVID-19 dashboard on ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. Vidant Health has worked with NCDHHS to update the data. The total revised case count for April 25 is 8,542.

