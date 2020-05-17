North Carolina COVID-19 case count now over 18,500, health department reports

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases.

There have been 18,512 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Tar Heel State, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.

NCDHHS also reports 659 total deaths in people confirmed to have had the virus.

Those numbers are an increase over Saturday’s 17,982 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 652 total deaths.

Source: NCDHHS

The state reports that 248,944 tests have been done by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs. There are currently 493 hospitalized with the virus in the state.

In Robeson County’s latest update Friday, the health department said there have been 531 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in county residents since March 21, with 12 resulting in deaths.

NCDHHS reports the following stats for other nearby counties:

Brunswick County: 55 cases, 2 deaths

Columbus County: 235 cases, 18 deaths

Cumberland County: 468 cases, 12 deaths

Scotland County: 52 cases, 0 deaths

As of May 11, 9,115 North Carolina patients in the state were presumed to be recovered.

