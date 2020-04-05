North Carolina COVID-19 cases climb to 2,585; state reports 31 deaths

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in the Tar Heel State.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there have been 2,585 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS also reports 31 deaths in people who had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are presently 261 people hospitalized in North Carolina with the novel coronavirus, the state reports.

Sunday’s total number of cases for the state is 183 higher than Saturday’s 2,402 confirmed cases.

Saturday’s numbers reflected 24 deaths.

Robeson County has had five cases of COVID-19. Scotland County has had two. Neither of those two counties have reported a death tied to the virus.

