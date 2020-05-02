North Carolina COVID-19 case count now 11,509; state reports 420 total deaths

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday morning, there have so far been 11,509 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Tar Heel State, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

There have also been 420 deaths reported in people with confirmed cases of the virus, NCDHHS reports.

The state also reports 139,475 tests having been completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospital and commercial labs.

There are 502 people hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday morning.

The Robeson County Health Department announced Friday that a fifth resident of the county died due to COVID-19.

The health department announced earlier Friday that 236 Robeson County residents have tested positive over the past six weeks.

According to NCDHHS:

Scotland County: 29 cases reported, 0 deaths

Columbus County: 164 cases reported, 10 deaths

Brunswick County: 44 cases reported, 2 deaths

