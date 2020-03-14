North Carolina governor orders all K-12 public schools to close over outbreak

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has issued an executive order which in part closes all K-12 public schools for students for at least two weeks.

The closure will begin Monday, Governor Cooper announced in a press conference Saturday afternoon.

He said many districts have already made this decision. He also acknowledged that it may be difficult for parents and students.

His order also puts an end to all gatherings of 100 people or more to help limit the spread of the illness.

“No concert is worth the spread of this pandemic,” Governor Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper said North Carolina had 23 positive results for COVID-19 in 12 counties as of Saturday morning.

