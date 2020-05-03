North Carolina reports 11,664 total COVID-19 cases in Sunday update, 422 total deaths

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday morning, there have been 11,664 total laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Source: NCDHHS

NCDHHS also reports 422 total deaths in people with the virus as of Sunday.

Those numbers are up from Saturday’s 11,509 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 420 reported deaths.

North Carolina also reports 143,835 tests have been completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

475 were hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday morning.

The latest update from the Robeson County Health Department said Friday that five county residents have died due to the virus and that 236 have tested positive over the last six weeks.

NCDHHS reports the following numbers in nearby counties:

Brunswick County: 44 cases, 2 deaths

Columbus County: 166 cases, 10 deaths

Scotland County: 29 cases, 0 deaths

