North Carolina reports 14,360 total COVID-19 cases, 544 deaths in Saturday update

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

There have been 14,360 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Saturday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports.

NCDHHS also reports 544 total deaths in people who had confirmed cases of the virus.

Source: NCDHHS

There have been 186,362 tests completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, along with reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There are currently 513 patients hospitalized with the virus.

In the Robeson County Health Department’s latest update Friday, the county reported that 370 residents have tested positive for the virus and of those cases, 6 had died.

Here is a breakdown of numbers reported by NCDHHS in nearby counties:

Brunswick County: 50 cases, 2 deaths

Columbus County: 196 cases, 13 deaths

Scotland County: 36 cases, 0 deaths

