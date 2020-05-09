RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in the state.
There have been 14,360 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Saturday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports.
NCDHHS also reports 544 total deaths in people who had confirmed cases of the virus.
There have been 186,362 tests completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, along with reporting hospitals and commercial labs.
There are currently 513 patients hospitalized with the virus.
In the Robeson County Health Department’s latest update Friday, the county reported that 370 residents have tested positive for the virus and of those cases, 6 had died.
Here is a breakdown of numbers reported by NCDHHS in nearby counties:
Brunswick County: 50 cases, 2 deaths
Columbus County: 196 cases, 13 deaths
Scotland County: 36 cases, 0 deaths
For more Tracking Coronavirus coverage, head here.
Latest Headlines
- Prosecutors: Man hid in 12-year-old’s bedroom for a month while sexually abusing her
- Andre Harrell, music exec who discovered Diddy, dies at 59
- A wild experience: Bear breaks into Tennessee cabin with guests inside
- Subject killed after firing at officers in SC Upstate, police say
- North Carolina reports 14,360 total COVID-19 cases, 544 deaths in Saturday update