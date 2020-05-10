North Carolina reports 14,764 total COVID-19 cases, 547 total deaths in Sunday update

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday morning, there have been 14,764 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Tar Heel State, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports.

NCDHHS also reports 547 total deaths in people with confirmed cases of the virus as of Sunday at 11 a.m.

This is an increase from Saturday’s 14,360 total confirmed cases and 544 total deaths.

Additionally, North Carolina reports 192,135 tests having been completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs. 442 are currently hospitalized with the illness.

In the Robeson County Health Department’s latest update Friday, the county reported that 370 residents have tested positive for the virus and of those cases, 6 had died.

Here is a breakdown of numbers reported by NCDHHS in nearby counties:

Brunswick County: 50 cases, 2 deaths

Columbus County: 200 cases, 14 deaths

Cumberland County 348 cases, 9 deaths

Scotland County 40 cases, 0 deaths

