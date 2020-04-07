North Carolina reports 2,870 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths, 270 hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of people who tested positive for COVID-19 as well as deaths.

On Monday, officials reported a total of 2,870 people who tested positive and 33 deaths, slightly higher than Sunday. There are 270 people currently hospitalized.

Although the increase over the weekend was modest, the number of people in North Carolina with COVID-19 has jumped since Friday — when 2,093 cases were reported.

NCDHHS says Mecklenburg County has 733 reported cases and four deaths while Wake County has 314 cases.

A total of 41 percent of the cases are patients ages 25-49.

The vast majority – 82 percent – of deaths are those 65 and older.

The number of deaths increased by two, after there were 31 deaths reported on Sunday.

On Sunday, it was reported that 89 out of 100 counties in North Carolina have seen cases of coronavirus.