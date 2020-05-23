North Carolina sees biggest daily jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department reported the state’s highest one-day number of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far for the state.

1,107 cases were reported by the NC Department of Health and Human Services Saturday.

“This is a notable and concerning increase. As we head into a holiday weekend, please practice the three Ws – wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands frequently. When it comes to our health, we need to work together to protect our families, friends and neighbors,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a news release.

Ten percent of total tests were positive among labs that report both negative and positive tests into the state electronic reporting system.

State health experts are looking at data to learn why. More info can be found here.

According to the latest update issued Friday by the Robeson County Health Department, 669 county residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since March 21. 14 of those cases resulted in death.

NCDHHS reports the following numbers in nearby counties:

Brunswick County: 74 cases, 2 deaths

Columbus County: 289 cases, 21 deaths

Cumberland County: 559 cases, 14 deaths

Scotland County: 62 cases, 0 deaths

