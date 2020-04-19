North Carolina sees COVID-19 case count grow to 6,493

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina has released its daily COVID-19 case count for the state.

As of Sunday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has identified a total of 6,493 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

Credit: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

That’s 353 more cases than Saturday’s reported 6,140.

NCDHHS is also reporting 8 more deaths than Saturday in people with confirmed cases of the virus. The state agency now lists the total death toll as 172.

Between the state’s public lab, reporting hospitals and commercial labs, 78,772 tests have been completed so far.

There are 465 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina, the health department says.

Robeson County has reported 25 residents testing positive for the virus. It reported its first two deaths related to the coronavirus Friday.

Here are stats for other nearby North Carolina counties, as reported by NCDHHS

Scotland County: 12 cases, 0 deaths

Columbus County: 57 cases, 3 deaths

Brunswick County: 36 cases, 2 deaths

You can view more information on North Carolina COVID-19 cases here.

For more Tracking Coronavirus coverage, click here.

Latest Headlines