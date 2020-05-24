North Carolina sees nearly 500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday, there have been a total 23,222 novel coronavirus cases in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of 497 over Saturday’s case count.

There has also been a total 744 deaths reported in the state. NCDHHS also reports that 336,656 tests have been completed and that there are 587 in the hospital with the virus.

According to the latest update issued Friday by the Robeson County Health Department, 669 county residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since March 21. 14 of those cases resulted in death.

NCDHHS reports the following numbers for nearby counties:

Brunswick County: 70 cases, 2 deaths

Columbus County: 292 cases, 21 deaths

Cumberland County: 578 cases, 14 deaths

Scotland County: 64 cases, 0 deaths

