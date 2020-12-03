North Carolina shatters record for daily cases of the coronavirus

In North Carolina, about 2,101 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Thursday’s hospitalization numbers are the highest the state has seen yet.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 377,231 and 5,410 people have died. 353,966 are molecular positive cases, and 23,265 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 5,409,434 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 10.1% of those tests have been positive.

4,761 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,297 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 30, there have been 315,979 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).