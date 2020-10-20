North Myrtle Beach council extends mask ordinance until further notice

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach council voted unanimously Monday night to extend its mask ordinance until further notice.

The ordinance was previously extended until Oct. 31 but will now be in effect until the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ends.

Many members of the public showed up to show their disapproval of the vote.

The fine for not following the ordinance is $25 for customers and $100 for businesses. If someone says they can’t wear a mask due to religious, age or health concerns, there will be no other questioning, according to officials.