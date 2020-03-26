North Myrtle Beach prohibits hotel, camping, all short-term rentals, overnight stays out of virus concerns

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals out of coronavirus concerns.

The city issued guidelines for “community mitigation strategies” to limit the spread of COVID-19, including recommendations for social distancing.

The emergency order, among other things, suspends the rental and use of short-term rentals, hotels, public and private campgrounds, and other overnight accommodations beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday through April 30.

Visitors currently checked in may remain until the end of their reservations, according to the order.

Myrtle Beach City Council also has ordered all hotels, motels and rentals to stop accepting reservations immediately until May 1.

All visitors occupying these types of accommodations must vacate by noon on Sunday. The council recommends existing reservations beginning Saturday though April 30 be postponed, rescheduled or canceled with a refund.

Council also ordered all amusements designed to attract visitors closed by noon Friday. This includes theaters, golf courses, mini-golf, amusement parks and arcades, golf cart rentals, and others.

