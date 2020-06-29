North Myrtle Beach to hold emergency meeting Tuesday to vote on mask requirement

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach City Council will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to vote on a mask requirement.
City Council held a closed session Monday night that lasted about an hour to discuss the potential requirement.
The council will vote Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
The City of Myrtle Beach released a drafted executive order Monday for a potential mask requirement that will be discussed Thursday.
