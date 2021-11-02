Number of daily COVID-19 cases drops to about 300 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The number of daily, confirmed COVID-19 cases has dropped to about 300, according to information Tuesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The data, reported to DHEC on Sunday, includes 305 new, confirmed cases, 119 probable cases and 13 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Out of 13,229 new tests reported to the state, 3.8% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths was one person in Marion County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 721,178 confirmed cases, 178,734 probable cases, 11,897 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,869 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

About 62.9% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 55.1% have completed vaccination, according to DHEC.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Eight probable

Dillon – Two confirmed

Florence – Seven confirmed, one probable

Horry – 23 confirmed, 14 probable

Marion – Two confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – One probable