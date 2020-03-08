Number of possible COVID-19 cases in SC jumps to 6

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has identified four additional presumptive cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the agency said in a press release Sunday.

These cases are in addition to the two presumptive positive cases the agency announced Friday, which means the total number of presumptive cases is now six in South Carolina.

Two of the four new cases are direct contacts with the Camden elderly woman who was announced as a presumptive positive case Friday, according to the release. One is a woman who was hospitalized for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 and is now in isolation. The other is an elderly man who has been discharged from a healthcare facility to be isolated at home.

The third new case is a woman from Camden with no known connection to the other cases there, DHEC said. She was evaluated, was not hospitalized and is now in isolation at home.

The fourth new case is a man from Spartanburg County with no known connection to other possible cases, state health officials report. He was not hospitalized and is isolated at home. He had recently traveled to Italy.

Presumptive positive means samples from these individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. These cases still must be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

DHEC said it has tested 18 individuals for COVID-19, including the six cases identified as presumptive positives. The other tests came back negative.

The other possible case is in Charleston County

Governor McMaster and state health officials held a press conference Saturday addressing how South Carolina has prepared. You can learn more about that here.

The governor also issued this statement Sunday following DHEC’s announcement:

“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina are following established protocols and procedures in addressing the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. There is no cause for public alarm or speculation. It’s important to remember that each individual is responsible for their own actions and personal hygiene. If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor. Or from your home, you can consult with a doctor for free with MUSC’s online web site at: https://MUSC.care. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources.” Statement from Governor McMaster

