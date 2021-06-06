Numerous COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled across Grand Strand, Pee Dee regions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled this week across the Grand Strand and Pee regions, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The following clinics are scheduled on Monday:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., W.R. Saffold Center, 6874 SC-908, Gresham, S.C.

3 p.m. – 8 p.m., North Strand Recreation Center, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River

The following clinics are scheduled on Tuesday:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Court, Suite B, Mullins

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

June 8, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach

The following clinics are scheduled on Wednesday:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 7275 Browns Ferry Rd., Georgetown

The following clinics are scheduled on Thursday:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church, 901 E. Godbold St., Marion

The following clinics are scheduled on Friday:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

9:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mt. Calvary #2 Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 Highway 111, Little River

4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Seminar Brewing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence

The following clinic is scheduled on Saturday:

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tidal Creek Brewhouse, 3421 Knoles St., Myrtle Beach

All COVID-19 vaccinations are free, and there is no deductible, co-insurance or co-payment. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently available for people 18 or older, while the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up.

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 45.4% (1,949,568) South Carolina residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 38% (1,633,438) have been fully vaccinated, according to DHEC’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Walk-ins are welcome. Online appointments are also available for all DHEC or calling 866-365-8110. Current vaccine clinic information is available at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator, and most current testing site information is available at scdhec.gov/findatest