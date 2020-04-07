NY records 731 new coronavirus deaths in its worst day yet, bringing total deaths to over 5,400

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment pauses after wheeling a body to a refrigerated trailer serving as a makeshift morgue at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday, marking the biggest one-day jump in the outbreak. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the state’s death toll since the beginning of the outbreak is now 5,489.

More people have now died from the coronavirus in New York City than perished in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center. At least 3,202 people have been killed in the city by the virus, according to a new count released by city health officials Tuesday. The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city. A total of 2,977 were killed nationwide when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

