Ocean Lakes Family Campground will open May 1; visitors from NY, NJ, CT excluded

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, Ocean Lakes Family Campground says they will open on May 1, but visitors from several states will be excluded.

The campground says it will open to guest for camping and rentals arrive on May 1 or later. Guests from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will excluded based on a previous order from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster before May 13, or longer if the order is extended by the governor.

The campground says it’s against the law to allow guests from these three states and they will check car tags and driver’s licenses.

“Please work with us, we are trying to work with you as honestly and transparent as possible while abiding by the Governor’s Orders,” the campground says. “We are doing all that we can for the safety and well-being of our teammates, guests and our community.”

The campground adds they plan to rent golf carts with restrictions possible. Pools are closed “at least until May 13.” The campground’s arcade, oceanfront recreation, recreation center and activities are canceled until further notice.

New reservations for May will be accepted by phone call and bookings can be made online for those arriving on June 1 or later, the campground also says. Reservations in May can be canceled for refunds.

