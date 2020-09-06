Offender in NC state prison custody dies of COVID-19

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) — An offender housed at Scotland Correctional Institution, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at the hospital as a result of pre-existing conditions complicated by the virus.

The offender, a male in his early eighties who had underlying health conditions, tested positive for the virus on August 14, when he was hospitalized.

He was previously tested twice in late July and early August with negative results.

His condition worsened, and the offender died at the hospital on September 6.

Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.

