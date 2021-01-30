Officials have detected SC’s first case of COVID-19 variant first found in UK

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) announced the detection of one case associated with the SARS-CoV-2 variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom.

South Carolina public health officials were notified late Friday by MAKO Medical Laboratory of a South Carolina sample that was determined to be the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

The case is an adult from the Lowcountry region that traveled internationally. No other information will be released for privacy protection.

The B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in many countries and in 30 states with 434 total cases having been reported in the United States as of 7 p.m. Friday.

Earlier this week, DHEC announced that two cases of a variant first discovered in South Africa had been reported in South Carolina. Both variants first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa spread easier and quicker than most SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The three significant variants being spread in the world currently, originally from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, emerged independently from each other and have different characteristics. Most variants do not change how the virus behaves and many disappear.

Viruses are constantly changing, and the new versions are called variants. Variants are closely monitored for their ability to spread faster or cause more disease.

At this time, there’s no conclusive evidence to prove that the B.1.1.7 variant causes more severe illness.

